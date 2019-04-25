Meghan Markle Baby Sussex Watch: Fans Sold That Mary Will Be the Name If She Has a Girl

The royal baby is almost here, and speculation is rife about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their little bundle of joy.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on April 11 saying the couple had “taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” but that hasn’t stopped fans of the royal family from looking into everything as a potential sign about the royal baby’s gender and name.

A fan Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a quote from an old interview Markle, 37, did with HELLO in 2015, suggesting it may contain clues about what the couple plan to name their baby. In it, she talked about a Cartier watch she purchased after learning that Suits had been picked up for a third season. The royal said in the interview that she went the extra mile and had the watch engraved, adding that she planned “to give it to my daughter” should she ever have one. Now fans are convinced Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl, whom they intend to name Mary.

“When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch],” she told HELLO in the 2015 interview. “I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. from M.M.’ And I plan to give it to my daughter one day.”

Social media isn’t the only place full of speculation about the royal baby’s name and gender, however. In the days and weeks leading up to his or her birth, bookies have started taking bets on such things. According to William Hill, most people are certain Markle and Prince Harry, 34, are expecting a baby girl whom they’ll name either Diana or Elizabeth. Rupert Adams, a spokesperson for the company, told The Sun the former is the “red hot favorite” with 10-1 odds. Victoria was another popular choice among betters.

“But the recent move is for Victoria, also 10-1 — I really like it,” Adams told The Sun. “We are still taking bets on gender — we are 8-11 for a girl, so the betting is suggesting there’s a great chance it’s a girl.”

Fans have been certain that Markle is expecting a daughter ever since her baby shower. The “private, intimate” affair took place at Serena Williams’ room at The Mark Hotel in New York in February, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

According to the magazine, another fan account for the couple shared a video from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the chef who created the baked goods for the occasion. Guests were treated to stork-shaped cake pops and ombre pink-and-white treats. Pink cupcakes were also served at the event, according to a photo from the fan account. Some fans seem to think this is an indication that a baby girl is on the way for Markle and Prince Harry.

The royals have not made any information about the royal baby’s gender or name public at this time, and will not until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to reveal that information.

An announcement will be made when Markle goes into labor, and when the baby has arrived safely, according to a report from Buzzfeed News. Fans can expect the first photo some time after the baby is born, and the couple has settled into their role as new parents.