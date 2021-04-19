✖

Just days after teasing fans with a bare bottom snapshot on his social media in promotion of his latest indie movie, actor Sebastian Stan is getting candid about his decision to showcase some full-frontal nudity in support of the film's direction. Best known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Disney+ spinoff series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan is giving fans a lot to talk about with his latest role in the romantic drama, Monday, directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos. In an interview with The Wrap, Stan admits his decision to go completely nude for one very public scene was not made without careful consideration.

Sharing how he wanted to appear nude on-camera to maintain the authenticity of the story, Stan reveals a lot of it had to do with trusting the process. "If it was truthful and made sense, then OK. Obviously, trust was a big thing here. I knew we were trying to tell such an honest depiction of a relationship that we were going to be open to whatever that meant, as long as it remained truthful and made sense," he said. Stan's co-star and Irish actress Denise Gough, echoed his sentiments, telling The Wrap she felt safe with the film's director and his vision for the characters.

Now available in select theaters and VOD services like Amazon, Monday follows an intense weekend romance in Athens, Greece, between Stan's character Mickey and Gough's Chloe. While their relationship begins on a drunken one-night stand, the two engage in a steamy love affair lasting weeks, turning into months as they go from strangers to lovers. The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, is far darker than meets the eye. While Monday has since earned a 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, the audience score ranks at a freshness score of 77%, with many citing the film's "realness and honesty."

While Stan has been busy promoting the film, he is also currently co-starring in the hit Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+ — alongside Anthony Mackie, also known as The Falcon. Airing episodes week to week on the streaming service, the show initially premiered on Friday, March 19, with six episodes, with the season finale premiering Friday, April 23. The series is a central part of Marvel's "Phase Four" story, following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams Friday, April 23 on Disney+ and you can get a free trial of Disney+ here. Monday is now in theatres and available on-demand.