Fake TMZ Ariana Grande Breakup Post Seen by Millions on X

There's some serious misinformation going around about Ariana Grande. Millions of people have seen a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that alleged that Grande and her Wicked co-star and boyfriend Ethan Slater broke up based on a TMZ report. However, the report in question does not exist.

On X, a verified user, @Popmvsics, claimed that Grande and Slater broke up. They alleged that the split was reported by TMZ. Although, an additional note was later added to the post, clarifying that "no such TMZ story exists." It also clarified that the last time TMZ posted an article that featured the singer was on March 11.

🚨Ariana Grande has split up with ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/0T0pkDUKzy — Pop☆💋 (@Popmvsics) March 16, 2024

Even though X added a note to clarify the situation, it wasn't long before people started to comment on the supposed breakup news. Popmvsics also replied to their own message to clarify that they were making a "joke."

Grande and Slater have been linked since July 2023. The news of their relationship came amid reports that the "7 Rings" singer split from her husband, Dalton Gomez (they have since reached a divorce settlement). Additionally, it was reported that Slater was married at the time with a new baby and that his estranged wife, Lily Jay, was blindsided by the news of his relationship with Grande.

Since then, it has been reported that Grande and Slater's relationship has been moving right along. In January, it was reported that the singer is "very serious with Ethan," as a source told PEOPLE. They added, "She loves being with him." The insider also stated that the pair "mostly enjoy staying in. It's a very normal relationship."