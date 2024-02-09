Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline
The relationship lasted three years.
Ariana Grande is the queen of whirlwind romances, and her marriage to Dalton Gomez was no different. Before marrying Gomez, she had a string of quick relationships, including with Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson, rapper Big Sean, and Mac Miller. She's had more than one engagement, but her's with Davidson lasted four months before their split. But the only one who ever called her wife was Gomez.
Unlike her other relationships, the one with Gomez didn't play out publicly. The Wicked singer and actress and the Los Angeles real estate agent preferred to be more lowkey. Many speculate that the privateness of their marriage, despite Grande's celebrity, was Gomez's choice. There wasn't a big wedding, and the details of their marriage were also kept out of the spotlight. But there are some key things we know about their brief marriage.
Tabloid catches everything
TMZ was the first to share a video of the "The Way" singer making out with a "mystery man" at a bar. The man was Gomez.
A music video cameo
In a collaboration video with Justin Bieber for their quarantine love song, celebrity friends were featured cuddled up with their loved ones during their time stuck in the house. Gomez, with his face cropped out, is seen swaying back and forth in the video near the end before Grande comes running in for a hug and kiss.
Social media official
Ahead of her 27th birthday, Grande shared a series of photos on her Instagram. Gomez was featured in some flicks, though he wasn't tagged.
The engagement and secret wedding
In a December 2020 Instagram post, she shared her beautiful engagement ring, captioning the photo, "forever n then some." Five months later, they wed in an intimate ceremony with 20 guests and no paparazzi interruption.
The split
After three years together, TMZ reported they'd gone their separate ways after privately splitting and reconciling a year earlier. Their split was reportedly due to lifestyle differences. The split was reported to be amicable and they remain close friends.
Ariana moves on…as always
Grande is now dating Ethan Slater. The news of their romance was a bit messy as Slater was married and his wife claimed she was blindsided.