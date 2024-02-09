Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline

Ariana Grande is the queen of whirlwind romances, and her marriage to Dalton Gomez was no different. Before marrying Gomez, she had a string of quick relationships, including with Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson, rapper Big Sean, and Mac Miller. She's had more than one engagement, but her's with Davidson lasted four months before their split. But the only one who ever called her wife was Gomez.

Unlike her other relationships, the one with Gomez didn't play out publicly. The Wicked singer and actress and the Los Angeles real estate agent preferred to be more lowkey. Many speculate that the privateness of their marriage, despite Grande's celebrity, was Gomez's choice. There wasn't a big wedding, and the details of their marriage were also kept out of the spotlight. But there are some key things we know about their brief marriage.