Exes and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Stars Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen Reunite After 30 Years

Brian Austin Green and Tiffani Thiessen have come together after 30 years.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, who also dated from 1992 to 1995, reunited at a private event hosted by Sandals Resorts on Thursday.

They posed for pictures together and were all smiles at the event, which was in support of the Sandals Foundation at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Los Angeles. According to Us Weekly, Thiessen brought along her 15-year-old daughter Harper, whom she shares with husband Brady Smith.

Green and Thiessen began dating in 1992, while Thiessen was still on Saved by the Bell and Green was in his second year of 90210. Green recalled on his Oldish podcast earlier this year that he had a crush on her before she did 90210, “because we used to do all these teen magazines or whatever. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t stand a chance. I’m reaching way above my weight class on this one.’”

After they started dating, Green introduced Thiessen to his 90210 colleagues and producers, who eventually brought her on for a multi-season arc starting in Season 5 after Shannen Doherty departed. Thiessen portrayed Valerie Malone and was a series regular through Season 9, and was a guest star in Season 10.

Green admitted he had “no idea” Thiessen was going to replace Doherty “at that point and her story line is going to be this [big]… and it was just the hardest thing in the world. This was more of a complete family, and I was there all day long every single day, so all of a sudden, she comes in and she’s working with people, not with me. She has a dressing [room] in the same hallway, but we have different call times, and we have different things going on.”

Since breaking up, Thiessen was engaged to actor Richard Ruccolo from 2001 to 2003 and married Smith in 2005. Along with their daughter, they also have a son, born in 2015. Green began dating 90210 co-star Vanesa Marcil in 1999, and the two became engaged in 2001. Their son Kassius was born the following year, and they broke up in 2003. After meeting Megan Fox on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, they began dating. While they were engaged in 2006, they broke things off in 2009 and ultimately rekindled their relationship the following year, and quickly tied the knot.

Green and Fox have three sons together, born in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 and reconciled in 2015, but after Fox filed to dismiss the divorce in 2019, they officially separated in 2020. Fox filed for divorce later that year, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. While separated from Fox in 2020, Green started seeing Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. They welcomed their son in 2022 and announced their engagement the following year.