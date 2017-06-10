Ex ‘Top Gear’ Host Richard Hammond Injured In Car Crash

Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has reportedly been airlifted to hospital after a horrorific car crash in a Swiss mountain race.

The 47-year-old was involved in the terrifying crash in the Bergrennen Hemberg race on Saturday but avoided serious injuries.

Photos have emerged on social media showing a wrecked car in flames that the TV star was reportedly driving.

It is believed he was driving a $2.5 million supercar for the Amazon show The Grand Tour before it burst into flames.

Richard Hammond has been rescued from a fiery car crash in Switzerland while filming The Grand Tour. His fellow host Jeremy Clarkson says it was the “biggest” and “most frightening” crash he had ever seen. Read the full story at skynews.com #richardhammond #thegrandtour #jeremyclarkson A post shared by Sky News (@skynews) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Co-star Jeremy Clarkson tweeted that despite the “frightening” crash, Mr Hammond seems to be “mostly okay.”

It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 10, 2017

Images on the race’s official Instagram showed vehicles drifting rally-style around a tarmac track.

A source told the Sun, “Richard is conscious but very shaken.”

The source continued, “He is currently being treated in hospital for a fractured knee and having the once over. It’s quite incredible he’s come away from this with nothing more serious quite frankly.”

“The crash was really bad. The car completely flipped and then burst into flames,” the source said. “There was real concern for Richard but the emergency services were quickly on hand and he’s a very lucky boy.”