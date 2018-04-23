Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Clara Poses for Playboy in Racy Photo Shoot

Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara posted for a Playboy photo shoot, going topless in several photos for the magazine.

The 22-year-old posted a few of the photos on her Instagram page, tagging photographers Julian Ungano and Tommy Agriodimas.

Some of the photos show Clara nude on a bed, while others show her wearing roller skates and lounging around on a couch. The photos leave her “comme ci comme ça” tattoo on her right side visible. She is also shown wearing a beige corset.

In her interview with Playboy, Clara said she now lives in Greenpont, Brooklyn after graduating from NYU in December. She did some modeling throughout college but now hopes to follower her father into the acting business. She dreams of playing Patti Smith or photographer Lee Miller on the big screen.

When asked if some people expected her to go into acting, she said they do. That is why she tried to develop an interest in photography during high school, but eventually the acting bug proved stronger.

“I said I was going to be a photographer, I’m going to be behind the lens. At 12-years-old, I moved to LA which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, ‘Are you going to do what your dad does?’” Clara told Playboy. “I was rebelling. I was like, ‘No! I’m not going to do what he does! I’m going to be behind the camera.’ And then I got to college and asked myself, ‘Why are you being so stubborn about this?’ I wasn’t happy in the photo department so I transferred to the film studies department and then I took an acting class and fell in love with it.”

Clara already has an acting gig, thanks to a short film she is directing and co-wrote with her friends. She said she wants to star in as “much of my own content as possible and get involved in some cool movie projects.”

The Playboy interview was published the same week Clara was seen with McGregor on the red carpet. As Entertainment Tonight notes, she was seen with the Trainspotting star at the Tribeca Film Festival for the debut of the film Zoe.

Clara is McGregor’s eldest child with Eve Mavrakis, his wife of 22 years. McGregor filed for divorce in January, and has been rumored to be dating his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. McGregor and Mavrakis have three other daughters, Jayman, 14; Esher, 14; and Anouk, 5.

McGregor is a Golden Globe winner for his performance in Fargo season two. His next film is Disney’s Christopher Robin, which opens on Aug. 3. He plays the title character in the movie about an adult Christopher Robin reuniting with Winnie the Pooh.

