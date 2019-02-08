Everything Lady Gaga Has Worn to the Grammys

Lady Gaga has been a mainstay at the Grammy Awards since she hit the music scene in the late 2000s, and while her personal style may have evolved over the years, the singer has never failed to make a statement when arriving on the red carpet for music’s biggest night.

While fans will have to wait to see what Gaga will wear to this year’s ceremony, it’s a given that she’ll be there, as the 32-year-old has been announced as a performer and is also nominated for multiple awards, the majority of which are for the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see Mother Monster’s Grammy looks through the years.

2010

The early era of Gaga saw the star often sporting looks that could only be classified as out-of-the-box, and her turn on the Grammys carpet in 2010 was positively celestial, with the singer making her debut at the ceremony in an Armani Privé creation complete with a star accessory. That year, Gaga picked up Grammys for Best Electronic/Dance Album and Best Dance Recording and performed her song “Poker Face” before bringing out Sir Elton John for a medley.

2011

2011 was the year that Gaga arrived on the red carpet in an egg carried by a group of dancers, later “hatching” on stage during the debut performance of her song “Born This Way” to reveal a nude latex ensemble much like that of the members of her transportation squad. She also won the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Short Form Music Video.

2012

Gaga didn’t walk the carpet in 2012, but she did attend the ceremony wearing a black sculpted Versace ensemble featuring mesh overlay and a coordinating face veil, complete with a red lip and gold staff.

2015

Gaga brought the glamour to the carpet in 2015, which was also the year after she released her collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Cheek to Cheek. The singer was a classic Hollywood siren in a plunging silver Brandon Maxwell gown, completing her look with silver hair, silver shoes and a large emerald pendant necklace. During the show, she and Bennett performed “Cheek to Cheek,” and the two won the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

2016

In 2016, she paid tribute to the late David Bowie in a custom Marc Jacobs creation along with bright red hair, both of which were inspired by the icon. During the ceremony, she honored Bowie by performing a medley of his hits in collaboration with Intel.

2017

Channeling her inner rock star ahead of her performance with Metallica, Gaga graced the 2017 Grammys carpet in a leather cropped top with a spiked neck and sleeves, leather shorts adorned with chains, towering black patent leather boots, fishnet tights and black sunglasses.

2018

Gaga attended the 2018 awards wearing a black lace Armani bodysuit complete with a massive black train, completing the look with a pair of her signature towering heels and a long, platinum blond braid accented with black ribbon. During the show, she performed a medley of her songs “Joanne” and “Million Reasons.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer