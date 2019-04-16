‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Georgia Engel: Fans Are Mourning Her Death Online with Sweet Messages

Fans are mourning the loss of Everybody Loves Raymond star Georgia Engel following her Friday death at the age of 70.

Engel, who was also well known for her role of Georgette Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1972-1977, passed away on Friday, April 12 in Princeton, New Jersey, according to her friend and executor, John Quilty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After news of her passing broke on Monday, fans of the late actor flocked to social media to pay their respects to the actress who portrayed some of their favorite characters on their favorite shows.

Every sitcom has a secret weapon performer. If they only have one line in an episode, cutting to them will get a big laugh, energize a scene, or save an episode. “Mary Tyler Moore” was filled with those performers. But Georgia Engel was the secret weapon’s secret weapon. pic.twitter.com/dpR3APhRa1 — Brett White (@brettwhite) April 16, 2019

“So sad to learn of the death of comedic actress Georgia Engle,” one fan penned. “from the Mary Tyler Moore shower Too Hot in Cleveland, she was a really interesting and special actress. I enjoyed interviewing her…RIP.”

“Saddened at the loss of a wonderful actress, Georgia Engel,” another fan of the late actress wrote. “From the Mary Tyler Moore show to Everybody Loves Raymond, she was perfection. Rest In Peace.”

Georgia Engel who played Georgette on The Mary Tyler Moore Show died on April 12, 2019. Here she is the cover Chicago Tribune TV Week Magazine dated January 27-February 1980. She will be missed R.I.P. #GeorgiaEngle pic.twitter.com/oqyVdPeZUb — Vanished Chicagoland (@vanishedchicago) April 16, 2019

“Georgia Engel was fabulous as Georgette Franklin, Ted Baxter’s sweetheart. She was sincerely sweet without out ever being simplistic,” another person added.

“#RIP the angelic Georgia Engel, sweeter-than-sweet girlfriend and wife of the pompous Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. ‘The writers took a kernel of truth from all of us and then magnified it in our characters,’ she once said,” one fan wrote.

Best known for her role as Georgette on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and her recurring role of Pat MacDougall on Everybody Loves Ryamnond from 2003-2005, Engel’s other credits include a recurring role on Hot in Cleveland, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Coach, Two and a Half Men, and more recently, Netflix’s One Day At A Time remake series.

Engel earned two Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her acting on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as well as three Emmy nominations for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her time on Everybody Loves Raymond.

“I know the world will be sad and sorry. She touched so many people,” her agent, Jacqueline Stander, told ABC News.

Engel’s cause of death is not known. She is survived by two sisters, Robin Engel and Penny Lusk.