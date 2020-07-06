Every Major Entertainer Who Has Performed in Blackface

Al Jolson The Jazz Singer is famously noted in film history as the first "talkie" released, Jolson's songs were audible during the film while silent intertitles filled the other parts of the film. But most likely remember it or have come to see it for its heavy use of blackface. prevnext

Dan Aykroyd In the climax of Trading Places alongside Eddie Murphy, Aykroyd and the Delirious comedian join Jamie Lee Curtis in disguise. For the Ghostbusters actor, the problem comes as he dresses like a Jamaican man, complete with blackface.

Zach Braff Scrubs earned some headlines in the past week due to featuring blackface and whiteface in a few episodes that ended up removed from streaming services. The episodes will likely return with some edits in the future, but these are some of the more high-profile removals next to The Simpsons and Family Guy, and some of the only live-action.

Judy Garland Whenever discussion comes up about blackface in entertainment history, Garland's work in 1938 from Everybody Sing rises to show The Wizard of Oz star in makeup. It isn't a commentary on blackface either, as Garland plays a character straight out of a minstrel show.

Julie Andrews On the other side, Mary Poppins features some scenes with chimney sweep Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews as the titular character getting soot on their faces from travel up a chimney. Nothing about the scene seems racist at all, but the implication is there for some with a New York Times opinion piece singling out the movie as "flirting" with the offensive tactic.

Bing Crosby It has since been edited out of most repeats on television, but Holiday Inn features classic crooner Bing Crosby in blackface during the "Lincoln's Birthday" musical number.

Ted Danson Danson infamously appeared at the New York Friars Club roast of then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg in full blackface for his appearance on stage in 1993. According to an AP story on the incident, New York Mayor David Dinkins was embarrassed by the moment, along with Montel Williams who called the act over the line. Danson also used the n-word several times. (Photo: New York Daily News, Getty) "It takes a whole lot of (courage) to come out in blackface... I don't care if you don't like it. I do," Goldberg defended Danson at the time.

Robert Downey, Jr. This entry hasn't caused the controversy as the others have, mostly because Robert Downey Jr.'s role in Tropic Thunder is meant to joke and mock the use of blackface and whitewashing in film or television. Still, there has been some debate about the merits of the film and if it could be made today.

Neil Diamond It is hard to believe that The Jazz Singer would be remade, but it even more surprising that the blackface from the original film would return in the remake. Diamond looks like a member of The Jackson 5 in the awkward scene, only slightly less awkward than Jolson.

Howard Stern This has been covered and Stern has addressed his past on his show, but he did dress in blackface to mock Danson's attempt at the Friars Club and had used the n-word in other sketches aired on the radio during his career in the mid-90s. "The s— I did was f—ing crazy. I'll be the first to admit," Stern said on Sirius XM show. "I won't go back and watch those old shows; it's like, 'Who is that guy?' But that was my shtick. That's what I did, and I own it. I don't think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seemed to think I was against them, too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me."

Gene Wilder The legendary comedian has always been in the push to be edgy in comedy while remaining traditional at the time. His work with Richard Pryor are highlights of his career, even when he put on blackface in Silver Streak to get past the police who sought him for murder. The scene from the film is classic bit it is also one that needs to be noted in hindsight.

Mickey Mouse Even Mickey Mouse and a lot of early animation took cues from minstrel shows and live acts that utilized blackface. When a Disney adaptation of Uncle Tom's Cabin was in production, Mickey Mouse ended up taking on a role that required blackface makeup to continue. Along with Looney Tunes, it is clear that early animation is not safe from the influence of racism.

A-G Check out the full list of names over at Wikipedia and explore the context, history and reasons for the role. Below is a list of those who have appeared in black makeup in the past. Roy Acuff

Fred Armisen

Louis Armstrong

Clarence Ashley

Fred Astaire

David Baddiel

Marcus "Buff" Bagwell

Fay Bainter

Milt G. Barlow

Ethel Barrymore

Billy Barty

Sergei Bondarchuk

Frank Brower

Bugs Bunny

George Burns

Butterbeans and Susie

Eddie Cantor

Dave Chappelle

George Christy

Charles Correll

Billy Crystal

Tommy Davidson

Sammy Davis, Jr.

Thomas Dilward

George Washington Dixon

Lew Dockstader

Larisa Dolina

Roma Downey

Jimmy Durante

Edwin Forrest

Dai Francis

George Givot

Freeman Gosden

Billy Gould

Savion Glover (Photo: Getty)