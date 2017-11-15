Eve Joins ‘The Talk’ as New Co-Host

Grammy-award winning musician and actress Eve has signed on to The Talk as a new host. Eve Jeffers Cooper joins Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the CBS daytime talk show. She made her official debut Tuesday, after appearing as guest co-host during the week of Oct. 13.

“I think what I’m looking forward to the most is showcasing my personality and who I am now as a woman,” Eve told Deadline. “In my career, people know me from my music and I have done certain things in entertainment, but this is a different avenue for me.”

Eve made the decision to join the talk show following the departure of Aisha Tyler, who left at the end of last season to focus on her other television and film projects, including CBS‘ Criminal Minds.

Angelica McDaniel, EVP Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment, said Eve “brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel” and will add “a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Eve said when she was first approached about the new gig, she thought it was ideal but admitted that she had to think about it.

“Once I did the first test week and I met all the ladies, I felt the energy — not only from them but everyone I met on the set, and it was great,” she said. “It was one of those exciting moments in life where I thought it would be a good challenge for me. If it feels right, then it must be right.”

She added that The Talk is important because it allows a wide range of female viewpoints on current issues. “”And to have such a diverse group of women as well — I think that is very important,” she said.

“The women were thrilled when they heard Eve would be joining the show and can’t wait to start talking and engaging her in the conversation,” McDaniel told Variety.

Eve has released four studio albums and 32 singles and has collaborated with power players like Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Jill Scott, DMX, Swizz Beatz, Dr. Dre, Juicy J, The Roots and Missy Elliott. She’s best known for hits like “What Ya Want,” “Gangsta Lovin” and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani.

Last year, Eve reunited with Stefani for the This Is What the Truth Feels Like concert tour; she also hosted the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens.

It sounds like the multi-hyphenate will be pretty busy with not only her new hosting role, but also as a singer and actress.

“I will definitely make time for acting, if there is time. I’m always interested in unique and fun parts,” Eve told Variety. “And music, yes, I’ve already started recording. I started recording a few months ago. And the plan was, before this opportunity came up, was to put out some music, which I still plan to do soon.”

Photo Credit: CBS, Instagram / @thetalkcbs