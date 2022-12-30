Eva Mendes Tries out a Bold Red Hair Color for the New Year

Eva Mendes has a new look for the new year. The 48-year-old actress and model went to Instagram this week to reveal she changed her hair color to red for 2023. And in the caption, Mendes wrote: "Mira esto! I went red." Earlier in the summer, Mendes was seen with a blonder shade. But for the majority of her career, Mendes was seen with different shades of brown, so the red hair is something very different for her.

In another Instagram post, Mendes shared a video of her with the red hair. "Whatever you celebrate or don't celebrate, if you're with friends and family or flying solo, I'm sending you loads of love during this time," Mendes wrote in the caption. "I know how hard it can be for some. Don't let Instagram trick you -we're all dealing with our own s—. Some more extreme, of course, but we're all in this madness together."

Mendes continued: "For me personally, I don't care much for acting 'merry' or 'happy ' -as long as I stay grateful I'll let myself feel all the feels that come up. I won't torture others with them but I won't hide them either." Mendes ended the caption by writing, "Oh, I went red," and thanked Richi Grisillo for the new hairstyle.

Mendes is known for roles in movies such as Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Hitch and Ghost Rider. But she hasn't appeared in any films since 2014 when she starred in Lost River which was directed by her longtime boyfriend Ryan Gosling. When it comes to television roles, Mendes voiced a role in Bluey in 2021. It was her first appearance on TV since the 2013 film Clear History.

Mendes has been dating Gosling since 2011 and the couple has two daughters. In November, Mendes sparked marriage rumors when she posted a photo of her covering her face with her wrist that had a tattoo of the words "de Gosling." In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" unifies the woman's last name with her husband's after marriage, which could mean Mendes and Gossling could be married. However, neither Mendes nor Gosling confirmed they have tied the knot.