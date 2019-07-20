Eva Mendes Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Daughter in New Photos

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have famously been successful in keeping their daughters out of the public spotlight, but cameras finally caught a look at their older daughter, Esmeralda. Mendes, 45, and Esmeralda were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, both sporting grins showing off their pearly whites.

The photos, published by Closer Weekly, show Mendes holding Esmeralda’s hand on a summer shopping trip. Esmeralda wore all white, while Mendes sported a black and white floral print dress with a white belt. The sun also shined off Mendes’ newly colored strawberry blonde hair.

Mendes and Gosling are also parents to 3-year-old Amada. They have been dating since 2011, after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines. The couple also worked together on 2014’s Lost River, which Gosling directed.

Lost River was the last time Mendes has been seen on the big screen, but that does not mean she has not been busy. She took a hiatus from acting to launch her New York & Company fashion line Eva by Eva Mendes and to raise their daughters.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to be like, ‘Ok, my day job is designing clothes right now,’” Mendes told O: The Oprah Magazine in May. “I love that, because it’s something I can do from home, and I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to be home with my kids. That’s what I really wanted to do.”

Mendes said she has not lost her ambition, it’s just her ambition has “shifted.”

“Once I had my babies, my ambition just shifted towards them and my house. Now I can feel my ambition coming back to me slowly as my children are no longer babies,” the Hitch star said. “I can feel I’m slowly feeling excited about work again and feeling excited about creating more things on my own.”

Mendes was also asked why the couple chooses to keep their lives out of the public eye. Mendes never shares photos of them on her Instagram page, and Gosling does not even have a public Instagram page at all.

“We just want to make sure our kids are protected and have somewhat of a normal kid experience,” she said. “So, keeping them out of the public as much as possible, just feels right and normal to us.”

In an April interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Mendes said being a mother was the “furthest thing from my mind” before she met Gosling.

“Ryan Gosling happened… I mean, falling in love with him,” she said. “Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

While Mendes is staying away from movies, Gosling is still busy. The actor was seen on the big screen as Neil Armstrong in First Man last year.

