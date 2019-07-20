Eva Mendes Shows off Her Fiery Locks in Latest Photos

Eva Mendes showed off her fiery new hair color in a group of photos she shared on her Instagram page this week. The 45-year-old 2 Fast 2 Furious star changed up her hair color in April to a strawberry blonde and the new pictures earned widespread praise from thousands of her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jul 17, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

On Wednesday, Mendes showed off a new New York & Company Cassie dress paired with snakeskin pumps.

“My absolute favorite dress of all time is here! The Cassie dress and other goodies drop today – online and in stores [New York & Company],” she wrote in the caption. “I love these clashing patterns. I love the neck options. I just love all of it. Oh and don’t act like you didn’t see that snakeskin pump. Snakeskin is my new leopard.”

On Thursday, Mendes shared another photo from the same shoot, although this one was taken by her makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, on her phone. An added filter helped highlight the hair coloring by stylist Mikey Lorenzano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jul 18, 2019 at 12:07pm PDT

Mendes’ fans flooded her Instagram comments section with praise for the new look.

“As always Eva you are stunning and beautiful! Lately I love your hair color… love it,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan wrote.

“Sophisticated yet not arrogant, this is how I like to define [New York & Company]’s style… You’re doing an amazing job Eva,” another Instagram user wrote.

Mendes debuted her strawberry blonde look back in April when she shared a close-up of Lorenzano’s work on her hair. “Strawberry feels forever by [Lorenzano]. No filter,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Apr 13, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

Mendes is now dating Ryan Gosling, and the couple share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. They met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines and worked together again on 2014’s Lost River, which Gosling directed.

Mendes has not appeared in a film since 2014, and instead chose to focus on her New York & Company fashion line Eva by Eva Mendes and other business interests.

During an interview with O: The Oprah Magazine in May, Mendes confirmed she is on an acting hiatus to focus on designing clothes and raising her daughters.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to be like, ‘Ok, my day job is designing clothes right now,’” Mendes told the magazine. “I love that, because it’s something I can do from home, and I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to be home with my kids. That’s what I really wanted to do.”

The Hitch star continued, “It’s interesting, because it’s not like I lost ambition, it’s just that my ambition shifted. Once I had my babies, my ambition just shifted towards them and my house. Now I can feel my ambition coming back to me slowly as my children are no longer babies. I can feel I’m slowly feeling excited about work again and feeling excited about creating more things on my own.”

The Mendes-Gosling household also grew by one on July 10. The couple adopted a dog named Lucho from Friends for Life Rescue Network.

“If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option,” Mendes wrote on Instagram. “So many little dudes out there needing a home. If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals, you can donate to this nonprofit.”

Photo credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York & Company