Eva Longoria Throws Back to 'Desperate Housewives' for Red Bikini Snapshot

Eva Longoria could still fit right in at Wisteria Lane. The Desperate Housewives actress threw it back to her time on the nighttime soap opera on Instagram, showing off her figure in a fire engine red bikini. "Even [20 Years Later], she still knew red was her color," Longoria wrote in the caption. Longoria's character Gaby made her iconic entrance in a similar red bikini before seducing the pool boy played by Jesse Metcalfe.

Desperate Housewives wrapped in 2012, but Longoria reunited with her costars Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delany, and Brenda Strong for Stars in the House to raise money for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Costar Felicity Huffman was unable to attend because she was dealing with the fallout of her involvement in the college admission scandal, but Longoria still sang her praises. "We were a true dramedy -- we were always a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that’s what I loved about the show, we got to do two things," Longoria said. "But when Felicity had this storyline, she sunk her teeth into it -- she had so many questions... She's the acteur."

For many beloved shows that have come to an end, there are always rumors of a reboot or a revival. Back in 2017, Longoria was asked what it would take to get her to return, and she had a very enthusiastic answer. "Oh, nothing. It would take nothing. I would jump at the chance to play Gaby Solis again. I miss her! I miss her skin and I miss being in her skin," Longoria explained. "The minute [creator] Marc Cherry says, 'We're going back,' I would be the first one to sign up. I love that show, and I love the magic that we had."

Rumors resurfaced again in 2020, and Longoria reiterated how willing she would be to return in September. "I miss being Gaby Solis, and I think people miss seeing her — and especially during this day and age, where we just need to laugh sometimes," Longoria told Good Morning America, "I'd do it tomorrow."