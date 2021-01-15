Marcia Cross Reacts to Rumors About Potential 'Desperate Housewives' Revival Series

✖

Is there a Desperate Housewives revival series coming? We're not sure just yet and according to one of the show' stars, Marcia Cross, the alleged rumors are exactly that. When one social media user tweeted that their inside source at Hulu revealed the cast is coming back, that caught fans' attention. However, in Cross's response, she seemed just as shocked to hear the news herself.

"Our source inside @Hulu has confirmed that they are in the final stages of development for a 10 episode DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES REVIVAL," the fan tweeted on Wednesday. "@HatchingChange @EvaLongoria @RealMarcia #FelicityHuffman are ALL set to return!!! Are you excited???" As a response, Cross responded with, "News to me!!" According to Us Weekly, the actress responded just a day after she "liked" someone's response to the outlet's tweet asking fans which series they should bring back with the original cast. When one person said Desperate Housewives, Cross agreed.

The popular fan-favorite show aired from 2004 to 2012 on ABC for eight successful seasons. Show creator, Marc Cherry, told the story of a group of female friends who lived in a suburban neighborhood and how their less than perfect lives played out following the mysterious death of one of their neighbors. Cross (Bree Van De Kamp) starred alongside Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo) and Nicollette Sheridon (Edie Britt) before her character was killed off during Season 5. Vanessa Williams later joined the cast during Season 7 as Renee Perry.

In September, Longoria told Good Morning America that she would absolutely shoot a Desperate Housewives film if the offer were ever on the table. "I miss being Gaby Solis, and I think people miss seeing her — and especially during this day and age, where we just need to laugh sometimes." She added, "I'd do it tomorrow."

If the rumors are true and the cast is finally back together, this will be one of the first projects Huffman has been apart of since the college admission scandal. The actress, along with fellow Hollywood star Lori Loughlin, did time behind bars after being part of an elaborate scandal. In 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. After she was put behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, it didn't take long before she got her first gig. Shortly after her release, she signed up to star in a new TV comedy series inspired by the real-life story of Susan Savage, owner of the Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats.