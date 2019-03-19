Eva Longoria Posts Photo of Son Amid ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Felicity Huffman’s College Admissions Scandal

Eva Longoria doesn’t seem to be fazed by her good friend and Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman‘s involvement in the college admissions scam grabbing headlines in the past week. The actress turned 44 years old on Friday and celebrated with a lovely Instagram snap of herself smooching her baby boy.

Longoria gave birth to son Santiago in June with husband Jose Antonio Baston and seems to be taking to motherhood very well.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes,” Longoria captioned the photo on Instagram. “I’m having the best day with loved ones and getting a lot of kisses from my Santi baby! Thank you all for sending me so much love and kindness today and always! I’ve cried like 3 times today from people’s messages!”

With her birthday and busy schedule, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Longoria hasn’t spoken about the college admissions scam or Huffman’s role in it. But one would expect that she is aware and has at least reached out. She followed her birthday photo with another post celebrating nine months with her son.

The actress has said she remains very close to most of her former Desperate Housewives co-stars during a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We’re very good friends,” Longoria told Kimmel before he asked if all of the former cast were friends. “No, but 99 percent of us are.”

I was there with bells on!!

Here’s your pic..xo m pic.twitter.com/GbDF1JAFG3 — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) April 17, 2018

The appearance preceded Longoria’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where Huffman and Marcia Cross joined her for a tiny reunion. Huffman and Cross both shared images at the time, noting that they were there “with bells on” and had “too much fun” celebrating Longoria’s achievement.

Huffman has the spotlight cast on herself and actress Lori Loughlin following a federal indictment for their involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam. Huffman and husband William H. Macy were both mentioned in relation to the scheme, but only the Desperate Housewives actress was charged. The actresses were indicted alongside 50 other parents for allegedly paying up to $6 million in bribes to secure admission into several elite colleges across the U.S., such as Yale and Georgetown.

Huffman allegedly paid a proctor $15,000 to take the SAT for her older daughter, Sofia, according to reports. Since the scandal went public, Huffman was arrested and released after posting a $250,000 bail. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Gianniulli were also released on bail after paying $1 million. Both allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters accepted to USC as part of the school’s crew team.

Both actresses are expected to be in Boston for a court appearance on March 29.