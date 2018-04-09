Eva Longoria Shows off Baby Bump on Final Day of Vacation

Eva Longoria ended her beachside vacation by watching the sunset with her beautiful, growing baby bump.

The Desperate Housewives star, who is expecting her first child with husband, José “Pepe” Bastón, took to social media over the weekend to share videos and stories of her final day of vacation.

“Last day of vacation. Look at that sunset,” the 43-year-old said while lounging on a chair and trying the flower crown feature on Snapchat.

In another video shared to her Instagram, Longoria rubs her belly saying, “We’re going to miss it here, me and the baby bump.”

The first time mom-to-be has been chronicling her pregnancy since the start, sharing with fans and followers an array of media highlighting her baby’s growth. In an image shared to her Instagram last week, Longoria showed off a silhouette with her bump in full view, followed by another close up in honor of the Easter holiday, writing, “Happy Easter from my eggs to yours!”

Last November, Longoria announced she was pregnant and debuted her baby bump in December while out Christmas shopping. Months later, she would tell PEOPLE she was enjoying her “golden months” of pregnancy.

“I’m full of energy, and the hard part of the first trimester is over,” she continued, adding that her husband Bastón is also “ecstatic” about the new addition to their family.

A source told PEOPLE that Longoria never thought about having children until she met her third husband’s other children. Baston, the president of Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’” Longoria told PEOPLE in 2015. I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.” In the same interview, Longoria called Baston’s children “such a gift in my life.”

Longoria is best known for starring in ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She is also a busy producer, and is working on the upcoming ABC pilot Grand Hotel. The show is based on a Spanish soap opera and will be developed for the 2018-2019 TV season, reports Variety.

Photo credit: Instagram / @evalongoria