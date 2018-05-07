Eva Longoria Breaks Down in Tears at Baby Shower

Eva Longoria is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston, and the actress celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower on Saturday at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

The party was pajama-themed and saw a number of A-list guests attend, including Robin Antin, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Marcia Cross, Melanie Griffith, Carla Jimenez, Andrea Navedo, Ken Paves, Roselyn Sanchez, Marisa Tomei and more.

“Eva wore a strapless, white dress and was glowing. She kept laughing and touching her baby bump. They played several baby games and Eva was in the best mood,” a source told People of the event. “At the end of the shower, Pepe showed up and Eva got very emotional. He thanked the guests for coming and said that they can’t wait to meet their baby. It was a very special baby shower.”

Griffith caught the surprise on camera, sharing a video of Baston surprising his wife.

“Pepe surprised Eva at the baby shower!” Griffith wrote. “Such beautiful love. Soul mates. Happiness, connection, love, all is right in their world. True love!!”

Attendees sipped on Bloody Marys and rosé, and had the opportunity to receive neck massages or manicures if they chose.

Guests also took advantage of the photo booth at the bash, posing with a variety of props to celebrate Baby Baston.

“Celebrating with @evalongoria today – baby Baston has the cutest, smartest, coolest mom ever,” Banks wrote alongside a series of shots from the booth.

Longoria shared several images from the shower on her Instagram Story, including a thank-you to Amazon’s Mama Bear for creating a diaper cake. Teddy bears wearing shirts reading “Baby Baston” were also scattered throughout the party, as well as yellow balloons spelling out the same.

Longoria and Baston are expecting a baby boy, and Baston is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @evalongoria