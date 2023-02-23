'Euphoria' Star Wanted by Police Over Hit-and-Run

Euphoria's Angus Cloud has been the subject of questions after news broke of his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident that injured at least one other person. Cloud, who is best known for starring as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, a local drug dealer in the HBO series, was involved in a hit and run on Feb. 21 after he was in an SUV that rear-ended into a Toyota in Marina Del Rey, California, and left the scene, according to TMZ. In California, hit-and-run offenses can be charged as misdemeanors or felonies, according to the Goldstein Law Group. "Hit and run offenses can either be charged as a misdemeanor or felony crime. A hit and run that involves property damage is typically charged as a misdemeanor (Vehicle Code 20002), while a hit and run causing any injury or death will be charged as a felony offense," the law group's website states. Police are seeking Cloud after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident, according to TMZ on Feb. 22. According to a witness, Cloud and a male friend rear-ended a Toyota in an SUV and drove into a nearby parking lot. According to the witness, a woman in the other car suffered leg and arm injuries, as well as bruises and redness.

Neither Cloud nor his friend could be found in the parking lot they had driven into when witnesses looked for them. Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that Cloud had not been officially named a suspect in the case. Still, his name has been discussed for his possible connection, and officers want to speak with him to determine if he was involved in the accident or was responsible. In California, drivers convicted of felony hit and run involving non-serious injuries face up to one year in county jail, $1000 to $5000 fines, victim restitution, and two points on their license. A driver convicted of a felony hit and run involving serious or permanent injuries or death faces up to two years in California state prison; up to $10,000 in fines; two points on their driving record; and two to four years in California state prison.

Cloud said in an interview with Variety in August 2022 that being compared to Fezco, his Euphoria character, "bothers" him. "It does bother me," he said. "When people are like, 'It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.' I'm like, 'Why don't you go and do that?' It's not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain't got nothing to do with me." In response to a question about what would alter how the public views him, Cloud responded, "They gotta see some other work, I guess. I just did a frat movie [Ethan Berger's 'The Line'] where I don't have that accent. I was trying to talk like a frat kid. They wanted me to sound like I was damn near from the south or something. That was a completely different thing." He added, "I hope I did a good job. I ain't tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did shit, then it is what it is. I don't know how to act. I just do it. I'm in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I'm like, 'Why am I here?' I got impostor-type shit."