'Euphoria' Star Booed Over Controversial Comment About Amber Heard

Euphoria star Dominic Fike has quite the brow-raising opinion on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, leaving people booing and outraged. The HBO actor and musician was performing at Northwestern University when he decided to stop and share his take on Heard.

"Yo, so I'm just gonna come straight out and say it. Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude," Fike said to the crowd. "I know it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment, dude, but I've been having these visions of her. Just beating me up." He added that he thought it was "hot," leading to the crowd to start booing.

Fans of Euphoria were also quick to pounce and criticize the actor online, slamming him for making light of the very real issue of domestic abuse. "Dominic fike doing absolutely nothing with all of that euphoria hype just to be on stage at college shows making jokes about a domestic violence case??" one wrote. "Victims lose their LIVES from this. This is not a joke! This is not something to fantasize about because you think someone is hot," another added.

The comments came a week before the close of the trial, with the jury beginning deliberations Friday and continuing after Memorial Day. According to US Weekly, it also comes on the heels of Fike's rumored breakup with his Euphoria co-star Hunter Schaefer.

His comments reference Johnny Depp's allegations against his ex that make him a victim of domestic abuse. Heard was also recorded admitting to hitting Depp, though none of it is definitive proof. Depp is suing Heard for defamation related to a Washington Post op-ed that claimed she was a "victim of domestic violence." She hit back with a countersuit for $100 million, and doubled down on her claims with testimony in court.

The internet has been divided on the trial of Depp and Heard, with some corners supporting the actress and defending her, while others are firmly on Depp's side. Fike's comments are far from the norm and not an opinion you've heard publicly from celebrities or commenters online. It is also safe to say you likely won't hear it again without plenty of outrage.