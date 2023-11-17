'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen Reportedly Died After Medical Emergency While Driving His Tesla

Kevin Turen, who was well known for producing HBO shows such as Euphoria and The Idol, died after suffering a medical emergency while driving down a California freeway, TMZ reports. He was 44. Edward Turen, the late producer's father, and close friend, Michael Heller, told TMZ that Turen was driving his 10-year-old son home from a tennis tournament on Sunday when the tragic incident occurred.

According to the outlet, during the medical emergency, Turen's Tesla was on autopilot, so his son was able to steer the vehicle to the side of the freeway before calling 911. Turen was ultimately pronounced dead at a hospital after the emergency. TMZ says that authorities are still trying to determine a cause of death, despite Turen's father and friend stating that drugs and alcohol were NOT involved.

Edward Turen initially confirmed in a statement to Deadline that Turen passed away "suddenly" over the weekend, sharing, "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him."

Turen was born in New York City in 1979. He attended Columbia University and graduated with a degree in English and Critical Film Studies before making his producing debut on the 2005 indie film Wassup Rockers from director Larry Clark. Later, he joined forces with Sam Levinson to form Little Lamb Productions, which produced the hit television series Euphoria, which has been nominated for 25 Emmy Awards and won nine of them as well.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said. "He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."

British independent film producer Cassian Elwes also paid tribute to Turen, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "A good friend and true indie film maker died tonight too young. I'm so sad. Hold your loved ones close. Life is precious and fleeting."

Turen's death comes just four months after that of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. Cloud, who portrayed Fezco in the Emmy-winning teen drama, died in July when he was found unresponsive and without a pulse at his family home. Cloud was 25 years old when he died from a fatal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other substances, according to the Alameda County Coroner.