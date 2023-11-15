San Diego Padres Owner Dies: Peter Seidler Was 63

Peter Seidler, the owner of the San Deigo Padres, died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 63 years old. The Padres did not reveal the cause of death, but Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor, and he announced on Sept. 18 that he had undergone a medical procedure in August that would prevent him from attending any games for the rest of the 2023 season.

"The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved chairman and owner, Peter Seidler," Padres CEO Erik Greupner wrote in a statement."Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter's family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate.

"His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed."

Seidler, the grandson of longtime Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley and the nephew of former Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley, was a co-founder of Seilder Equity Partners, a private equity investment firm that manages more than $5 billion in assets. He graduated from the University of Virginia and earned his master's degree in business administration at UCLA. His investment group purchased the Padres from John Moores in 2012. He initially took a background role but became the Padres' chairman in November 2020.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Peter's passing," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Peter grew up in a baseball family, and his love of the game was evident throughout his life. He was passionate about owning the Padres and bringing the fans of San Diego a team in which they could always take pride. Peter made sure the Padres were part of community solutions in San Diego, particularly with the homeless community. He was an enthusiastic supporter of using the Padres and Major League Baseball to bring people together and help others."

During his time as the Padres owner, Seifler saw the team reach the playoffs twice, including a trip to the NLCS in 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sheel; their three children, his mother, Terry; and nine siblings.