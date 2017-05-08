‘Planet Of The Apes’ Actress Estella Warren Arrested For Dousing Boyfriend In Cleaning Fluid

Planet of the Apes star Estella Warren was arrested on Sunday after an altercation with her boyfriend in which she reportedly doused him in cleaning fluid.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the police responded to a disturbance at the model’s Marina del Rey apartment. According to TMZ, “Estella grabbed a container of some kind of cleaning solution, and threw it at the guy.”

The 38-year-old actress was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence. Later on Sunday afternoon, Warren was released from jail after posting $20k bail.

Warren’s boyfriend didn’t sustain any serious injuries and reportedly declined medical treatment at the scene.

Estella Warren has not spoken out about the incident at this time.

Warren first rose to fame as a model and then moved into acting. She is most known for her role in the 2001 film Planet of the Apes starring alongside Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth, Helena Bonham Carter. Her other notable roles include Driven, Kangaroo Jack, and The Cooler.

This isn’t the first time that Estella Warren has been arrested. In May of 2011, Warren was arrested for DUI after she allegedly hit three parked cars with her Toyota Prius before fleeing the scene.

At the time, she allegedly kicked a police officer while being arrested and attempted to avoid being handcuffed. Once at the police station, she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and run away before being caught, according to Daily Mail. She was then charged with DUI, hit-and-run, battery on a police officer and resisting a police officer.

After the incident, Warren entered a no contest plea and was ordered to attend a residential rehab facility for six months.

