ESPN Host Dead After Battle With Depression: John Brenkus Was 54

John Brenkus, the co-founder and host of the six-time Emmy-winning program Sports Science, died Saturday after a battle with depression. He was 54.

The news of Brenkus’ passing was shared Sunday on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away,” the statement shared to his account read.

“John, co-founder of Base Productions, Founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy award-winning Sport Science, had been battling depression,” the statement continued. “John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025.”

The announcement concluded, “His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – July 18, 2018: John Brenkus at the 2018 ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theatre LA Live (Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock)

Brenkus co-founded and hosted Sports Science, which first aired on Fox Sports when it premiered in 2007 before moving to ESPN. On Sports Science, Brenkus helped to “uncover sports’ biggest myths and mysteries by using cutting-edge technology to measure momentum, friction and the laws of gravity,” according to the show’s ESPN description.

Brenkus had spoken openly about his mental health struggles over the years, revealing in a 2023 interview with former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley that he had been close to a suicide attempt before his dog, Zepplin, pulled on the legs of his pants, which he credits with saving him in that moment.

LOS ANGELES – FEB 9: John Brenkus at the ESPN Sport Science Newton Awards at Sport Science Studio on February 9, 2014 in Burbank, CA (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

“In my suicidal funk was like, ‘What am I doing?’ I literally picked up my phone, called my mom, I said, ‘There’s something wrong with me. I am mentally lost,’” Brenkus shared during the interview. “I then went through a battle, I mean, I’m telling you, a battle, to get out of it.”

Wiley was one of the many to mourn Brenkus following the news of his death, writing on X Sunday, “RIP @johnbrenkus_.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.