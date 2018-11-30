Chef Eric Ripert Breaks Silence After Finding Anthony Bourdain Dead

Anthony Bourdain passed away in June, and the celebrated chef was found in his hotel room by his close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

In a new interview, Ripert is speaking out after Bourdain’s tragic passing, appearing on CBS This Morning where he reflected on the duo’s 20 years of friendship.

Bourdain died by suicide while in France to film his CNN show, Parts Unknown, and Ripert appeared on his friend’s shows multiple times over the years.

“Anthony was very curious by nature. Very respectful of cultures and he wanted to share with the public, his discoveries,” Ripert shared. “The idea was do not be scared of traveling and do not be scared going to other countries and do not stay at the resort, do not stay at the hotel and eat the normal menu. Just go out, go in the street and engage with people.”

He continued, “Try the food and learn the culture from that experience and I think he did really well in breaking walls, right, in between us and other countries that we sometimes are a bit scared or nervous to visit and that was really a great part of his legacy.”

While Bourdain was always a vocal food critic, Ripert, who is considered one of the best chefs in the world, shared that he appreciated that his friend never denounced his cooking.

“We used to play pranks on each other and we used to have a lot of fun, but he never criticized my food, which was nice,” he said.

Shortly after Bourdain’s death, Ripert released a statement mourning the loss of his friend.

“Anthony was my best friend,” Ripert tweeted. “An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love and prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

CNN also released a statement confirming Bourdain’s passing.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” a spokesperson for the network said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill