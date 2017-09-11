Eric Chase Bolling Jr. Found Dead in Bed After ‘Emotional Torture’

Eric Chase Bolling Jr. was found dead in his bed Friday afternoon after reportedly suffering “emotional torture” over the humiliation his father, Eric Sr., was suffering, TMZ reports.

The younger Bolling was reportedly discovered with the covers over him in a normal position, and there were no pill bottles, drug paraphernalia or a suicide note found at the scene.

Eric Sr., a former Fox News host, parted ways with the network in August after an investigation into allegations that he had sent female colleagues an “unsolicited” lewd photo, the Huffington Post reports. He announced his departure from the network Friday afternoon shortly before learning of his son’s death.

Bolling addressed the tragedy in a series of tweets on Saturday.

“Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night,” he wrote. “Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated.”

“Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period,” he continued, adding, “We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received. Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers.”

An autopsy will reportedly be conducted on Monday.

Fox News mourned the loss of Eric Chase in a statement.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” the network said, via CNN Money. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @carribablue