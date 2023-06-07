Eric André Talks 40-Pound Weight Loss

Comedian Eric André got into excellent shape for the new season of his TV show, and he does not recommend it. The 40-year-old gave an interview about his fitness journey with Men's Health last week, revealing that he lost about 40 pounds and had visible ab muscles for the first time in his life. He said that in order to replicate his results, you need to be either "psychotic or unemployed."

André hosts The Eric André Show on Adult Swim – a parody of a talk show mixed with hidden camera pranks and bizarre segments that originally aired from 2012 to 2016 and was revived in 2020 after an uncertain hiatus. Season 6 premiered last week and one of the biggest changes fans might have noticed is André's physique. However, André told Men's Health that he does not see the appearance as a great triumph, and he was quick to back off of the routine when he could.

"As soon as I finished filming, I went back to pizza. It was a journey," he said. André said he has gained weight for roles before, calling it "super fun," and has lost weight as well, which he did not care for. For this season, he decided to become "super ripped," and it's not clear why yet. With at least eight episodes to go over the next few weeks, perhaps André's physique will factor into an upcoming prank somehow.

As for the process itself, André seemed to say there is no magic bullet-style solution. He said, "It took me six months. it's a full-time job. If you see any middle-aged person with abs know that they're either psychotic or unemployed, because it is a full time job." André said that he hired three different personal trainers to help him achieve this look and he did a lot of resistance training, including daily ab exercises. He said that he alternated muscle groups from day to day and took nightly walks for low-intensity cardio. He also hired a nutritionist to help him with his diet, which he said was the hardest part by far.

"If your only carbs are Japanese sweet potato and sourdough bread, and you can't eat after six o'clock in the evening, and you're drinking a gallon of water, and you can't drink any alcohol, and you can't have Hot Cheetos – you start losing your mind," he said. "I went crazy. I lost my mind. I ate a whole pizza. The day I wrapped, I woke up. I went to Russ and Daughters and ate a bagel."

André confirmed that he has already begun to let his physique backslide and his abs are no longer visible as they are in the pictures he posted on Instagram. He said that after taking a vacation to Portugal, he returned to his previous weight. His only fitness goal now is for his pants to fit comfortably, and he advised his fans to shoot for the same.

"I will never do a body modification again," he said. "Getting into shape after the age of 21 is so much work that I snapped at the end."

The Eric André Show Season 6 premiered on Sunday with guests Lil Nas X, Karrueche Tran, and Jaleel Blanco, with musical guest Denzel Curry. New episodes air on Sunday nights at 12 a.m. ET on Adult Swim. Previous episodes are streaming now on Hulu.