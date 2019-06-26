‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett Googled Himself 50 Times After Alleged Attack Hoax

Empire actor Jussie Smollett reportedly may have Googled himself about 50 times after his alleged hoax attack.

According to Page Six, Chicago police recently released the details of browser history from the days after the January incident.

Among the list of things searched for was Smollett’s own full name, as well as “Juss,” a shortened form of his first name.

However, the outlet notes that the paperwork from the CPD does not clearly state who the browsing history belongs too, simply that it was from someone involved in the case. Smollett’s lawyers are said to be claiming that the internet history data belongs to the Osundairo brothers, two men that Smollett allegedly conspired with to fabricate the hoax attack.

After investigating the attack, Chicago police brought charges against Smollett, claiming that there investigation determined that he paid the brothers to help him fake the assault. Those charges were later dropped.

Following the dropped charges, Smollett’s attorney’s released a statement, saying, “Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th.”

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” the statement continued.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result,” the statement concluded.

Chicago police department officials were not happy with the charges being dropped. They issued their own statement, with Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson telling reporters, “I’m sure we all know what occurred this morning. My personal opinion is that you all know where I stand in this. Do I think justice was served? No. I think this city is still owed an apology.”

“If someone accused me of doing anything that would circumvent that, then I would want my day in court. Period. I’ve heard that they [Smollett legal team] wanted their day in court with TV cameras so America could know the truth. But no, they chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system,” he continued.

“My job as a police officer is to investigate an incident, gather evidence, gather the facts and present them to the State’s Attorney. That’s what we did. I stand behind the detective’s investigation,” Johnson added.

A special prosecutor has since been ordered to do an investigation into how the Smollett case was handled.