Emma Watson Sparks Dating Rumors and Fans Are Here for It

Fans are going wild on social media after rumors surfaced that a Harry Potter star and a Glee star have sparked a relationship.

After being photographed together on several occasions, including attending the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party and leaving a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, rumors are surfacing that Emma Watson 27, and Chord Overstreet, 29, are possibly dating, the Daily Mail reports.

While there is little evidence to uphold the rumors, and neither Watson nor Overstreet have commented, fans are cheering for the relationship to be true.

“So…are Chord and Emma dating? omg I ship,” one fan of the rumors tweeted.

“I just read that there is a possibility that Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet are dating and I’m so excited,” wrote another.

“The fact that Emma is dating Chord is just here to remind us that I’m alive,” somebody else commented.

News of Watson’s possible new man comes months after the Harry Potter star split from long-time boyfriend William “Mack” Knight.

In November, a source confirmed with Us Weekly that the couple, who had been dating for nearly two years, had called it quits. The actress and business manager had first been spotted together in October 2015 when they took in the Broadway musical Hamilton, and while the couple kept their relationship extremely private, they had last been seen together on May 25, 2017.

Following the split, rumors surfaced that Watson had taken interest in a new man, with reports stating that she could possibly be dating Twilight star Robert Pattinson. The rumor claimed the two had been texting and that someone close to them said, “They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common. They’ve always had chemistry, but the timing has never been right until now.”

Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and discovered that they were false.