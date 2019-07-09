Emma Roberts Fans Are Freaking out After She Dyed Her Hair

Emma Roberts recently revealed that she dyed her hair, and fans are freaking out. Photos of Roberts emerged online, showing the actress with a new dark-colored look, as opposed to the blonde locks she’s been known for. After the images began to go viral, fans of the Scream Queens star took to social media to share their thoughts.

“She’s so beautiful oh my god no words,” one person tweeted.

“Only Emma can pull up the blonde look and an hour later the brunette what a queen,” another fan said.

Many people also pointed out that the new look is likely do to the announcement that Roberts will have a significant role in the upcoming new season of American Horror Story, titled AHS: 1984.

HAIR MAKEOVER ALERT! Emma Roberts ditched her blonde locks for a new brunette ‘do and we’re obsessed 😍 https://t.co/g5EVZU84g7 pic.twitter.com/9kfqR6Zm1s — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 9, 2019

In 2018, Roberts appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and spoke with Collider about how creator Ryan Murphy convinced her to get involved and reprise her role from AHS: Coven.

“There had always been talk of bringing Madison back, but then it went away. When I found out that this season was Apocalypse, I didn’t even think that I would be asked to be on it,” she said.

“And then, Ryan called and was like, ‘So, it’s Apocalypse, but we’re also gonna do a Coven/Murder House crossover.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, of course! Only you would have a vision for that and pull that off.’ He didn’t really tell me anything, though,” Roberts continued.

“I asked questions and he was just like, ‘Do you wanna do it, or not?’ And I was like, ‘I’m in!’ It was a dream come true because I’ve wanted to bring Madison back for awhile now,” she added. “We had so much fun doing Coven five years ago, and it’s crazy that it was five years ago. So, of course I wanted to be a part of it, and I’m still just taking it one episode at a time. I don’t know what will happen.”

When asked what kinds of questions went through her head after hearing the title “Apocalypse,” Roberts said, “I was just excited because I felt like that was something that I would love. I’d always thought, ‘Oh, my god, the end of the world is something that I would love to see be Ryan Murphy-fied,’ and it has not disappointed.”

“I love this season so much. I think it’s so original and funny, but also so scary,” she went on to say. “I’m scared this season. It’s cool, weird and different, and it just gets weirder. The way that all of the worlds collide, my head was spinning. You’re gonna love it!”

American Horror Story Season 9 is set to debut on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET on FX.