How Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Spent the Holidays

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, is becoming a prominent persona on Instagram, and her 2018 holiday season was one for the books.

Mathers — who goes by Hailie Scott on social media — is well on her way to becoming an influencer. The 23-year-old has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, where she also proclaims that she has no other secret accounts on other sites that are legitimate.

Scott has a remarkable aptitude for Instagram, framing unique and interesting shots while finding subtle ways to flaunt her wealth and status. Scott takes followers for a ride through the live of the rich and famous, showing how she spends her days with the “Real Slim Shady” fortune behind her.

This winter, that included a string of great holiday posts. here is a look at how Scott spent the last few weeks of December.

Chicago

Like all great influencers, Scott has a few breathtaking shots of city skylines on her Instagram. On Dec. 9, she added Chicago to that list. Scott did not bother explaining what she was doing in the windy city, only posting a sunset shot of cityscape.

“Home away from home,” she wrote.

Christmas Shopping

As Christmas closed in, Scott went out gift shopping in a casual yet stylish get-up. However, as she admitted on Instagram, she could not help picking up a few things for herself while she was out.

“When ur supposed to be Christmas shopping for ur family and friends but they catch u buying something for urself,” she wrote.

Modelling Practice

still working on getting the "smile without smiling" down A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 18, 2018 at 11:13am PST

Scott is not trying to hide her high aspirations on social media. A week before Christmas, she posted a photo of herself in stylish winter gear, trying her best to pose naturally.

“Still working on getting the ‘smile without smiling’ down,” she wrote.

Birthday Party

Scott’s birthday just so happens to be on Christmas day. Rather than tacking her personal celebration onto the holiday, she celebrated with friends and family throughout the month.

“I wiiiiiish I got better pics with this dress,” she wrote alongside a photo from one party. “Guess I’ll just have to wear it again.”

Tropical Holiday

Scott posted a photo from inside of a translucent igloo, where she was enjoying tropical amenities in spite of the bitter cold this winter.

“Had dinner in an igloo that reminded me of somewhere I’d rather be,” she wrote, with emojis of a palm tree and an Easter Island statue.

Ice Skating

instagram vs. reality A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 23, 2018 at 6:21pm PST

Scott kept it real with her followers when it came to her ice skating prowess. In one photo, she held onto the edge of the rink, smiling with a forced composure. In the other, she wore an expression of pure terror as she slid across the ice.

“Instagram vs. reality,” she wrote.

Ongoing Birthday Celebrations

On Christmas Day itself, Scott posted a photo of herself with an elegant double-decker birthday cake. It had a photo printed on the top, though it’s unclear what it depicted.

“Happy birthday to me & happy holidays to you,” she wrote.

Walking Into 2019

walking into 2019 like A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Jan 1, 2019 at 11:27am PST

Finally, Scott started the new year off with a smile. She started 2019 off with a photo of herself stepping through a crosswalk in a pair of high-heeled white boots.



“Walking into 2019 like,” she wrote.