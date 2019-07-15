Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Reveals Grueling Workout Routine, Photo Proof

It’s not easy getting and staying fit. Eminem‘s daughter, Hallie Mathers, made that abundantly clear when she shared her grueling workout routine on social media.

The 23-year-old showed off her toned physique on Instagram, before revealing how she got her body that way. Mathers joked that her body was the result of “90% hard work, 10% lighting.”

She posts videos from her workouts from time-to-time, allowing followers to emulate her routine should they choose to. Per Hollywood Life, Mathers has videos doing “V-sithold with dumbbells overhead press” and another of her doing a “crossover cable knee crunch.”

Mathers then did an upper body workout using five-pound weights, which she held near the floor and then reached upward horizontally. She called the move a “dumbbell back fly.” Mathers also performed a “weighted jackknife crunch” while laying on a yoga mat.

She recommended anyone who did decide to give her routine a try do three sets of 15 reps for each workout.

90% hard work, 10% lighting 🤷🏼‍♀️

It’s unclear how long Mathers has been adhering to a strict workout routine, but she’s been showing serious results for months. In May, as noted by Hollywood Life, she sported a tied crop top to a friend’s bachelorette party. She paired the outfit with high-waisted shorts

Mathers previously showed off her toned body during a vacation in Hawaii back in March. She shared several photos from the trip, including one in which she posed in a black bikini while sitting on a rock in front of a waterfall.

“Sorry TLC but i’ve been chasing waterfalls,” Mathers captioned the picture, referencing the 1995 hit TLC song “Waterfalls.”

Mathers sticks mostly to posting about her fitness and friends on social media, and rarely shares photos with her famous father. The pair are close, however, as she told Daily Mail some time ago.

“Of course, we are very close,” Mathers said of their father-daughter bond at the time.

She did not elaborate further, however. It’s unclear how often they get to spend time together given his busy schedule.

Eminem shares Mathers with ex-wife Kim Mathers, whom he married and then divorced twice. The pair called it quits for good in 2006. The “Kamikaze” rapper frequently references their contentious relationship in his music, as well as his love for his daughter. Such songs about Hailie include “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.” Hailie even made an appearance on one of her dad’s songs, “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” in 2002.