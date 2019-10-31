Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Sparks Engagement Rumors With Halloween Look

Is Hailie Jade Mathers engaged? After the 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem took to Instagram earlier this week to debut her Ariana Grande-inspired Halloween costume, fans seem to think so. Speculation was sparked after Mathers captioned the two images with seven diamond ring emojis, and while a clear reference to Grande’s hit single “7 Rings,” many thought it had a deeper meaning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

“Please don’t tell me you are engaged now,” one of Mathers’ 1.8 million Instagram followers commented on the post.

“Girl my intent is slow right now so the pictures weren’t loading so all I saw was them ring emojis …oh child I thought you were getting married,” another wrote. “I almost had a stroke.”

“What’s up with the caption [laugh out loud],” another asked.

Others were quick to squash the engagement rumors before they could get out of hand, the comments section filling with those pointing out that series of ring emojis was likely nothing more than a play on Grande’s song.

“it’s her costume [smiley face emoticon] 7 rings— ariana grande,” one person replied to one of the comments.

“wearing a [ring] but you ain’t gon’ be no mrs,” another pointed out.

“I’m actually distraught people aren’t getting the 7 rings,” a third commented.

“Jesus Christ she put 7 Rings because of the Ariana Grande song not because of her being engaged,” added a fourth.

Mathers herself has not responded to the rumors, though her Halloween costume drew up more than just speculation about her love life. A simple scroll through the comments section will find dozens of people pointing out how similar in appearance Mathers is to YouTube sensation Jenna Marbles.

“Anybody else see resemblance to a younger Jenna marbles?” one fan asked.

“Definitely thought it was [Jenna Marbles] at first glance, or someone dressed up as her,” another commented.

“Omg she looks like Jenna marbles,” added another.

Despite the confusion, the costume did get the seal of approval from Grande herself, who commented on the post with a black heart and a ring emojis.

Mathers’ look appears to be a combination of several of the singer’s previous outfits she was spotted wearing while out and about in New York City in summer 2018. Making the costume complete, Mathers also pulled her hair back into Grande’s iconic high ponytail.