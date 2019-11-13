Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Grabs a Cup of Coffee in Candid New Photo

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers continues to showcase some incredibly fun photos on Instagram for all of her many followers. Her most recent pic was a rather candid one, as it featured her trip to a cafe.

In the snap, Mathers, who could be seen sporting a red blouse and jeans, posed in the unidentified cafe. The shot featured one of the goodies that she was enjoying — a latte that looked like it was brewed to perfection. There were no words necessary for the post’s caption, as Mathers simply added a coffee emoji to go along with her photo.

Mathers’ latest Instagram post follows a string of other stylish photos that she’s posted to the social media site. Apparently, there’s a reason why fans are flocking to her photos in droves, as the 23-year-old has been making a big effort to curate a feed that represents an accurate picture of her life. As she wrote in her Instagram bio, she is “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.” Based on her latest, coffee-filled snap, she’s definitely adhering to that concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 12, 2019 at 12:03pm PST

According to Mathers’ interview with the Daily Mail, published in June 2018, she created her Instagram account back in 2016. Elsewhere in the piece, the Michigan State University graduate opened up about what her plans might be after attending college. While she has expressed an interest in social media and the beauty industry, Mathers, who studied Psychology, said that she was unsure what path she wants to take post-graduation, telling the publication, “I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still.”

She also discussed her relationship with her famous father. When asked whether she’s on good terms with him, she replied, “Of course, we are very close.”

Mathers’ comments align with what Eminem has said about her in the past. While he doesn’t typically open up about his personal life, he did speak about his daughter in 2002, per the Daily Mail, and said, “She has been my main source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born. I didn’t have a career yet, I didn’t have money, I didn’t have a place to live. I think that kicked me in the a— harder knowing, ‘How am I going to raise her?’

“She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded. I talk about her a lot, the truth is she is all I got in this world. If everything ended tomorrow, she’s all that I have.”