Eminem's Child Lashes out Over Adoption Revelation on the Heels of Non-Binary Announcement

Eminem's child Stevie recently called out the rapper on TikTok for a major reason. According to the Daily Mail, Stevie took issue with how Eminem did not reveal that they were adopted by him. Stevie is the child of Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, and the late Eric Hartter. Stevie's posted this message shortly before they came out as non-binary on social media (the Daily Mail noted that Stevie uses they, he, and she pronouns).

In the clip, Stevie repeated denials that they were adopted. They seemingly recounted a conversation that they had with another individual, during which the person said, "He's not your real dad. You're adopted." At that point, Stevie expressed her denial and then went on to ask her father for clarification. They asked their adopted dad (Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers) and, in turn, they replied, "I am your real dad." Stevie went on to claim that they were sent an article about his biological father's death, which he showed to his grandmother.

Stevie recounted that their grandmother said, "I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him." She wrapped up the video by lip-syncing the line, "That must be so confusing for a little girl," which is from the Adventure Time song "Remember Me," the soundtrack for the TikTok clip. Stevie's biological father, Hartter, died in 2020. The Daily Mail reported that Hartter was a tattoo artist. He was linked to Scott when she was separated from Eminem. The rapper adopted Stevie in 2005, shortly before he and Scott divorced. In addition to Stevie, Eminem and Scott also share daughter Hailie Jade Mathers. Eminem is also the adopted father of Alaina, who is the daughter of Scott's late twin sister, Dawn.

As previously mentioned, shortly after posting a video regarding their adoption, Stevie came out as non-binary. They posted a video that showcased them throughout the years, which was captioned with, "Watch me become more comfortable with myself." In the video, Stevie showcased a change in pronouns under their name. She ended the clip with one last picture, which she captioned by writing that "all" pronouns work for her.

Stevie seems to have his family's support, as their new name was used in the recent obituary for Scott's mother, Kathleen Sluck. Scott's mother died on July 23 at age 65. The Sun reported that her obituary read, "Kathleen was an exceptional mom to her two daughters; Kim and Dawn; and was overjoyed to become a grandmother to her grandchildren; Alaina, Adam, Hailie, Stevie, P.J., and Parker."