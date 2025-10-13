Eminem’s Family Just Got Some Big Baby News

Eminem is about to be a grandfather times two. The “Slim Shady” rapper’s daughter, Alaina Scott, is pregnant with her first child.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post, noting she and her husband, Matt Moeller, couldn’t be happier. “THE BEST OF YOU + ME” they captioned the post in part.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,” Scott wrote. “There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

Alaina’s adopted sister, Hailie Jade Scott, reacted to the news in a comment section. She welcomed her first child in March. “Sooo happy for you guys. can’t wait to be this little ones auntie [and] elliot is so excited to meet his cousin,” Hailey wrote.

Alaina is Eminem’s second child. He adopted her from his then-sister-in-law during his marriage to Hailie’s mom, Kim Mathers. He is also the adopted father of Stevie Laine, Kim’s daughter from a separate relationship.

Hailie shared the news of her son’s birth on Instagram, revealing she paid tribute to her famous father through her baby boy. The newborn was posed in front of a sign that read, “Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25,” revealing that his middle name is after her dad, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

In October 2024, Eminem released a touching music video for his song “Temporary,” which included footage of his daughter. Towards the end of the video, he shared a video of Hailie revealing to him that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband by giving her dad a blue football jersey that read “Grandpa” and the number 1, as well as a sonogram image.