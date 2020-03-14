Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Sends Coronavirus Advice to Fans Alongside Stylish Snap

Hailie Jade Mathers’ latest Instagram post is both a stylish snapshot and a bit of coronavirus prevention advice. The influencer shared a photo of herself out on a windy street in her latest outfit, which included knee-high boots with a snake skin pattern. She looked intent on keeping healthy during this stressful time.

Mathers stood at a busy intersection in her new Instagram post on Friday, and she joked it was “the corner of wash your hands and don’t touch your face,” along with a smiling emoji. She wore light-colored jeans beneath her boots, which had a thick, high heel. Mathers also wore a light white coat, perfect for the warming weath, and she carried black leather purse in one hand, the gold shoulder strap dangling nearly to the ground. Her expression was subdued as she stared off to the side, away from the camera.

Mathers tagged the post in Detroit — her hometown and the home of her father, rapper Eminem. She tagged local photographer Erika Christine.

Fans showered Mathers with compliments on her latest post, glad to see her keeping positive while anxiety about the coronavirus gets stronger. Many praised both her look and her outlook on the situation.

“I do love your animal prints outfits. You are gorgeous,” one fan wrote, adding: “and be safe!”

“Those boots are too amazing!” echoed another with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m honestly so scared lol be safe everyone,” commented a third person.

Fears about the spread of coronavirus have escalated, as the World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that the outbreak is officially a pandemic. On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, freeing up funds for aid and cancelling numerous public events.

The national emergency declaration gives the government the freedom to access over $50 billion to combat the coronavirus, according to a report by CNN. That means prevention efforts, increased testing and support for those effected as the economy continues to take a downturn.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency,” President Trump said Friday afternoon. “Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion… for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease.”

The declaration also hands over power to FEMA, which will now coordinate much of the response going forward. The organization will work closely with both the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Health and Human Services Department.