Eminem: Father of Rapper’s Adopted Daughter Possibly Facing Life Sentence

Eric Hartter, the biological father of rapper Eminem’s adopted daughter Whitney, is reportedly wanted by Michigan police on a drug charge that comes with the possibility of a life sentence.

On Friday, Radar Online reported that Hartter, 40, was supposed to report to court on April 17, but missed the date. On Wednesday, a Macomb County Circuit Court judge signed off on a warrant for Hartter’s arrest.

Hartter was arrested on Dec. 27, 2018 after allegedly stealing $200 worth of Red Bull drinks from a CVS. He was arrested again less than 24 hours later while in jail, for felony contraband involving Fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On March 13, Hartter pleaded guilty in exchange for a possible prison sentence between nine months to four years. But state attorneys objected to that since Hartter is a four-time offender. Radar obtained court documents showing that he could receive a life sentence.

Hartter’s attorney, Donald Teichman, told Radar that “realistically, his sentence could be a minimum of nine to a maximum of 15 months” after plea negotiations.

Whitney, 17, is the daughter of Hartter and Eminem‘s ex-wife, Kim Scott, with whom Eminem also shares 23-year-old Hailie. Eminem also adopted Alaina, 25, the daughter of Scott’s twin sister Dawn Scott, who died from a drug overdose in 2016. Eminem was married to Scott for 14 months from 1999 to 2000, and for 82 days in 2006. They started dating when he was only 15.

Scott has also had run-ins with the law. In 2015, she almost died in a DUI crash, and told Radar Online it was a suicide attempt.

“I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt,” Scott said at the time. “Yes, I drank, I took pills, and I hit the gas and aimed for the pole.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also struggled with addiction in the past. Last week, he celebrated 11 years of sobriety and has said in the past that his daughters and exercise helped him stay sober.

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober,” the rapper told Men’s Journal in 2015. “Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect.”

“It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise,” he continued. “One addiction for another but one that’s good for them.”

Photo credit: Getty Images