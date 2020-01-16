Eminem Fans and His Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Chat About How Their 2020s Are Going in Her Latest Photo’s Comments

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is already starting off 2020 on an incredibly positive note, as she shared on Instagram. And in her New Year’s post, she even prompted her followers to embrace that positivity, as well.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Mathers posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen donning a leather jacket, jeans, and some impeccably chic white ankle boots. In her caption for the post, she related that her 2020 is off to a “busy” start and wondered how others were doing in the new year.

“2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!!” Mathers wrote, before directing a question to her followers. “how is everyone else feeling/doing?”

Her fans didn’t waste any time in replying to share how things were going.

“I’m being super busy, but the things I’m doing are worth spending my time on them!” one fan, who was on the same busy page as Mathers, commented. “I’m gonna have to achieve a lot!”

“So far my 2020 is going pretty well, let’s hope it stays that way lol,” another shared.

“Staying positive!” yet another user commented. “Looking for a better job while trying to fix myself (mentally and physically)! That and being a momma of 2 little mini-me’s.”

“I am doing good, I am very busy too but I have plenty of goals so I am ready!” another shared, before thanking Mathers for her own kind words. “ty for asking everyone of us, you are so kind and sweet.”

While many shared their own goals and hopes for 2020, some of Mathers’ followers simply wanted to wish the influencer all the best.

“Cant wait to see what 2020 has in stores for u,” one fan wrote.

It seems like Mathers already has some exciting things in store for the upcoming year based on her latest Instagram post. Back in June 2018 during an interview with the Daily Mail, she expressed a desire to work in the beauty industry. So, there’s always a chance that she may have something beauty-related in the works for the future. Although, don’t count on Mathers embracing the spotlight like her famous father. Elsewhere in the same interview, she noted that she was unsure if she wanted to be in the public eye.

Even though she may not follow in Eminem‘s superstar footsteps, it’s clear that she’s already made a name for herself via her always-engaging posts on Instagram.