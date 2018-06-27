Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Reveals Rare Photo While ‘Crashing Festivals’ on Dad’s Tour

Eminem and daughter Hailie Scott spent some quality time at different music festivals this year.

The rapper’s 22-year-old daughter hit the road to watch her famous father take the stage at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York in June, and took to Instagram earlier this week to share some of her favorite memories from the experience.

“[Throwback] to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities ✈️,” Hailie wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow that included a picture of herself in a black leather mini skirt with a black bra, mesh top, silver necklace and black booties.

In the second pic, she holds a drink in a coconut as she watched a performance at the Governors Ball, which Eminem headlined.

Scott, who had been absent from Instagram since her birthday in December 2017, also posted a new selfie on Monday and gave fans some makeup tips.

“Pro tip: use lip gloss on the cheeks instead of blush for a more glowy look #mylipglossispoppin??” the recent Michigan State University graduate captioned the pic.

Scott recently opened up about her relationship with the “Love Yourself” rapper, saying they are “very close.”

Fans of the rapper grew up listening to him rap about his daughter, Entertainment Tonight writes, which included details about his difficult relationship with ex-wife, Kim Scott. Hailie, however, is now figuring out her future and making a name for herself in the spotlight as an influencer.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air,” Hailie, who has close to a million Instagram followers, said about her future, adding that “people have been reaching out through [Instagram]” to work with her.

Eminem and Scott have not been photographed together in a few years, but the rapper dedicated song “Castle” off his recent album, Revival, to his daughter.

In the track, he recites three letters to his daughter, dated at various points in his life. “You’ll be coming out of Mommy’s stomach soon/ I better do something quick if I’ma be able to support you,” he raps. “Just thinking ahead, I’ma make it if it kills me/ Let’s see how far I can take it with this music.”

The most emotional one is dated on Christmas Eve 2007, just before Hailie’s 12th birthday, and in the thick of his drug addiction.

“A lot’s happened in between them since I rised to this fame/ I’ve said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he tells her. “And if things should worsen, don’t take this letter I wrote. As a goodbye note, ’cause your dad’s at the end of his rope.”