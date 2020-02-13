Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Shares Chic Stair Snap: ‘One Step at a Time’

Hailie Jade Mathers is once again lighting up Instagram with her latest post. The daughter of rapper Eminem recently shared a pair of photos of her posing on a stairwell. While she avoided the obvious Joker reference, she did include a link to her page on the influencer shopping site Like To Know It.

Mathers’ caption simply read, “one step at a time.”

This latest post is another from Mathers’ very active account and its two million followers. Over the weekend, she donned some thigh-high boots and a sweater vest. Though her typical influencer-friendly posting took a somber turn just three days after Kobe Bryant’s death on Jan. 26, when she addressed the tragedy on the photo-sharing platform.

“Just trying to keep positive going into the rest of the week,” Mathers wrote in the caption. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to post anything about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and the seven other people involved in yesterday’s incident. I usually don’t speak on my platform about these topics because unfortunately, there are so many tragedies in the world — it would be impossible to address everything that goes on. However, this incident genuinely had me shocked and confused.”

While Mathers has kept busy on Instagram, her father stole the show when he took the stage for a surprise performance at the Oscars, performing a rendition of “Lose Yourself.” While viewers were left confused as to why this was happening, he later revealed that it had something to do with the ceremony’s 2003 broadcast, when it was nominated for Best Original Song.

“I kinda figured maybe since I didn’t get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool,” the rapper told Variety. “Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed ‘Lose Yourself’ on The Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn’t really feel like a show like that would understand me.”

He added that he was swayed into saying yes partly because they wanted to keep the whole thing a secret.

“It was presented to me that way and I said, ‘Oh that’s kinda dope, to not even announce it,’” he added.