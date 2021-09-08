Nicole Scherzinger Hits Back at Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin’s Lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger is speaking out after Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin filed a lawsuit claiming she is “refusing” to participate in the group’s planned reunion tour. Dated Sept. 3, the new legal documents allege Scherzinger is demanding a 2019 agreement about the group’s business venture, Pussycat Dolls Worldwide, and reunion tour be renegotiated. Scherzinger, according to the suit, is threatening not to participate in the tour unless she becomes the owner of 75 percent of PCD Worldwide and is allowed “complete creative control” and “final decision-making authority.” However, in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Scherzinger’s lawyer, Howard King, called Antin’s claims “ludicrous and false.”

Addressing the lawsuit, King said Antin is attempting to “trade on Nicole’s hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions.” The statement also hit at Antin’s claim that LiveNation is asking for the $600,000 it invested in the tour be returned, with King claiming that, “prior to Nicole’s involvement, trading on Nicole’s name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 from Live Nation that she won’t or can’t repay.” King said Scherzinger “has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion,” though the reunion “has now been made impossible by Robin’s actions.”

“Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them,” King concluded. “Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances.”

In a responding statement shared with E! News, Antin’s lawyer Richard Busch contradicted King’s remarks, declaring that “this lawsuit is not preventing the tour.” Busch said the legal documents, dated Sept. 3, “was filed as a last resort,” and Antin has been trying to make this reunion tour happen for over 7 years.” Busch said that while Scherzinger and the other Pussycat Dolls band members “finally agreed to terms and it was scheduled to begin,” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic force the tour to be postponed” and both Live Nation and Antin “have all been laser-focused on rescheduling dates.” Busch said the $600,000 “went into tour preparation.” Busch went on to state that Scherzinger “has been refusing to cooperate under the terms of the MOU saying via counsel she is not obligated,” going on to cite a May 17, 2021, dated email Scherzinger allegedly sent to Antin that read, “‘Where we stand will not work for me. Sorry, unless we are able to work this out I will not be participating in the tour.’” Busch said Antin “is devastated that it has come to this,” as she “wants nothing more than to save the tour and feels her hand has been forced.”

Antin is requesting that she be awarded for money lost, including any potential profits as a result of Scherzinger backing out. She also requested a trial by jury. At this time, no other Pussycat Dolls members have addressed the lawsuit.