Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Posts up at Scenic Michigan Farm in Latest Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers knows how to do Fall right! Eminem‘s daughter showed off her perfect day in a Michigan farm in a new Instagram photo, posing alongside a fence and showing off the stunning fall foliage in the background of the stunning image. Mathers also took the new post on her social media as an opportunity to interact with her followers.

“don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful michigan fall foliage!!⁣” She wrote in the caption of the peaceful new image.

She added: “i want to know where you are from! are you experiencing fall right now too?!”

Fans from all over the world took to the comments section to reply to the beloved social media influencer, with some even getting replies from Mathers herself when she first posted the photo.

“Toronto!! Not looking forward to the winter though,” one fan wrote, anticipating another hard winter ahead for the Canadian city.

“Greetings from Raleigh, NC! We get all 4 seasons here and now the leaves are starting to change. That combined with our cotton candy sunset skies makes some evenings absolutely gorgeous! Cheers!” Another user commented.

“Michigan, I’m loving the fall weather!” A local fan responded.

“Kansas City Noticed some oranges, yellows and reds in the trees on my way home from work,” another fan commented.

The post came a few hours after she shared a peculiar post on her Instagram Stories featuring a quote about moving on.

The post featured a pink graphic with black lettering, and read, “It’s not what happens to us, it’s how we deal with it.” The quote was shared by Boss babe Inc.’s Instagram and is attributed to Humble the Poet.

“Who agrees? In this podcast episode, our CEO @iamnatalie interviews Canadian-born rapper, spoken word artist and internationally best-selling author @humblethepoet and talk about finding balance between creativity and business. They also share more info on his latest book THINGS NO ONE ELSE CAN TEACH U that you can buy on @booksbyhumble.⁣” The organization wrote in the caption of the original post.

Mathers seems to be enjoying the seasons changing in the past few days. She shared another stunning photo of herself posing in her best Fall fashion moment.