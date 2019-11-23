Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Captures Yet Another Stylish Shot While out on the Town

Hailie Jade Mathers is loving her latest outfit, as she has now posted her third picture in the ensemble. Mathers, the 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, has been in Chicago as late and made quite the fashion statement as stepped out. In her latest photos, the model was wearing a a brown leather jacket over a black dress, pantyhose, black high heels, black handbag black sunglasses and gold earrings. She wore the outfit around the city as she hailed a cab, rode around and arrived at a riverfront destination.

She jokingly referred to the trio of pictures as the “how to use a taxi” series as she posted them between Monday to Friday.

The third picture, uploaded on Friday, was garnered more than 100,000 likes and a bunch of complimentary comments.

“So professional looking!!!” one user wrote.

“I love how classy you are,” another added, “Your self respect shows in your photos.”

Another user wrote, I think you are the only girl on the gram that never receive hate comments, everybody loves you.”

A fourth wrote, “Wowow the outfit is EVERYTHING.”

The first picture in the trio shows Mathers on a curbside as she calls on cab. In the post she tags all the sources behind her outfit. The jacket came from Lulus, the purse came from Chloé and the shoes came from Steve Madden.

View this post on Instagram taxi, please 👋🏼 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 18, 2019 at 11:48am PST

While it may seem odd to some that Mathers has posted multiple times about the same outfit, it is not uncommon for the young social media influencer. In her Instagram bio, she states that she is “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.” Furthermore, she previously warned her fans that she just wants to share more looks at the same ensemble.

“sometimes i might post different pics from the same day bc i like them,” Mathers captioned a January post. “[I don’t know] why i feel the need to explain myself but ya so.”

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images