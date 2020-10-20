Eminem Turns 48, and Fans Send out Tons of Birthday Wishes
Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers, celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend. The "Lose Yourself" rapper was rumored to be working on new music, but ahead of his celebration, his manager, Paul Rosenberg, poured some cold water onto those reports. He wrote on Twitter after alleged cover art leaked that "none of this is accurate" which means new music from Eminem will be put on hold.
This isn't the worst news for fans of the Detroit-based entertainer. Fans of his were welcomed with his 11th studio album this past January when Eminem dropped Music to Be Murdered By. The album was the second straight surprise collection he released, last doing so in 2018 when Kamikaze was released without any announcement. That album saw a wide-range of musicians appear on it, including Royce da 5'9", who also shared a birthday post for Eminem on his page on Saturday. Fellow rapper 50 Cent also gave Eminem a birthday shoutout along with Snoop Dogg, who uploaded a video message, "Be safe, be smart, be sharp and keep being you."
Along with his peers recognizing him on his big day, Eminem received quite the love from his fans. Here are some of the most notable messages to come his way after turning the big 4-8.
Eminem first debuted to the world with his first album Infinite in 1996. It wasn't until his next two albums, The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show skyrocketed him onto the map and even earned him Grammy nominations for Album of the Year.
Happy belated birthday @Eminem! The most phenomenal rap artist to ever touch a mic! 🔥 You got me into hip hop and motivate me greatly through your music. 💯 You’re a true blessing to the world, thank you GOAT! 🐐🐐🐐— Sandro Dahlström (@znadorado) October 19, 2020
Those albums included some of his most iconic singles, as well. "The Real Slim Shady" and "Stan" appeared on The Marshall Mathers LP with "Cleanin' Out My Closet" on the follow-up album.
Happy birthday eminem my king God bless you all ways be safe and blessed enjoy your birthday congratulations wish you more love you— Erica Smith (@EricaSm19710785) October 19, 2020
Along with his record-setting music, Eminem also is a father of three: Hailie, Alaina and Whitney. Of the three, Hailie is in the spotlight the most as the 24-year-old and her father have developed a strong father-daughter relationship over the years.
Happy Birthday !! many more you look AMAZING and sound even better xxxxxxx @Eminem— Jah Jah (@JahJah) October 19, 2020
While always focusing on his family, Eminem has developed quite a strong following of fans. After 11 studio albums and numerous hit singles, it's pretty evident how loyal his fans have become.
Happy birthday!🎈Hope you have an amazing day! @Eminem— Coleen Jones 🤍 (@coleenjoness) October 19, 2020
"Lose Yourself" has become, arguably, his biggest song to be released over his career. The song debuted in 2002 from the 8 Mile movie, a film that depicted elements of his life growing up in Detroit and making it to the big stage.
hey, happy belated birthday king @Eminem— jattu. (@jammyrcb) October 19, 2020
sorry was a lil busy yesterday but still was listening to lose yourself only. Thank You for that song sir 🙏❤️
Along with his music, Eminem has also had quite the personal battles throughout his life. Among these have been his struggles with drug use and alcohol over the years, something that he has fought to overcome and bring inspiration to others.
happy birthday goat🙏🏼 i know you’ve inspired Me and @ogAVSJ— Tanner Nelson (@Wacko_Hunter) October 19, 2020
Eminem's "Stan" actually was a song written about rabid fans, bringing a new meaning to over-the-top fans. The term has since become popularized in pop culture, even making its way into the Oxford English Dictionary.
@Eminem bro you should at least thank the Stans for all the birthday wishes.— notslimkindashady Terri (@TerriMcCoy59) October 19, 2020
We love ya dog!
