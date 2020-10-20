Eminem Turns 48, and Fans Send out Tons of Birthday Wishes

Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers, celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend. The "Lose Yourself" rapper was rumored to be working on new music, but ahead of his celebration, his manager, Paul Rosenberg, poured some cold water onto those reports. He wrote on Twitter after alleged cover art leaked that "none of this is accurate" which means new music from Eminem will be put on hold.

This isn't the worst news for fans of the Detroit-based entertainer. Fans of his were welcomed with his 11th studio album this past January when Eminem dropped Music to Be Murdered By. The album was the second straight surprise collection he released, last doing so in 2018 when Kamikaze was released without any announcement. That album saw a wide-range of musicians appear on it, including Royce da 5'9", who also shared a birthday post for Eminem on his page on Saturday. Fellow rapper 50 Cent also gave Eminem a birthday shoutout along with Snoop Dogg, who uploaded a video message, "Be safe, be smart, be sharp and keep being you."

Along with his peers recognizing him on his big day, Eminem received quite the love from his fans. Here are some of the most notable messages to come his way after turning the big 4-8.