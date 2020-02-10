Oscars 2020: Eminem’s Surprise Performance Sparks Spirited Expressions From Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel

During the 92nd Academy Awards, Eminem made a surprise appearance to perform “Lose Yourself” 18 years after he won an Oscar for the track. The performance surprised even the celebrities in the audience, and many of their reactions have quickly gone viral. Singer Idina Menzel initially looked a little confused, but got really into the song as Eminem went on. Billie Eilish, who was only a year old when the song was released, and brother Finneas O’Connell both looked a little bewildered.

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem is all of us rn#Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

Emimen won Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards in 2002, sharing the award with Jeff Bass and Luis Resto. It was featured in the semi-autobiographical movie, 8 Mile and quickly became Eminem’s signature song.

Eminem later tweeted a video of Barbra Streisand presenting the award to Resto, since Eminem was not there.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me [The Academy],” Eminem tweeted. “Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

The fact that Billie Eilish mad a face at Eminem performing as if she didn’t know who he was or like she didn’t like him makes me dislike her even more. — pres (@presleeereeed) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel is everyone wondering why Eminem is performing at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/voginNZgW3 — Braddington is Live Tweeting #TheOscars (@bradwhipple) February 10, 2020

This was not the first time Eilish made a side-splitting reaction Sunday night. Earlier in the broadcast, Eilish gave a funny face when Saturday Night Live stars Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig performed a medley of popular songs from years before the 18-year-old was born.

Billie Eilish trying to figure out the difference between Eminem and m&ms because she’s 12 and needs to go home #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oUwZveNIZZ — Emily (@emily_bernie) February 10, 2020

Eilish was invited to the Oscars to perform a song during the in memoriam montage. She also wrote and performed the title song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

