Emily Ratajkowski Posts Topless Photo During Italian Getaway

Model Emily Ratajkowski is missing Cannes, but she’s enjoying her new vacation spot. And she took to Instagram sharing a racy photo of herself in beautiful Tuscany, Italy. In the selfie, Emily rocks tussled hair while showing off her sun-kissed complexion in the topless bed snap, captioned, “amore mio” (which is Italian for “my love”).

Amore mio A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 25, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

The brunette bombshell more than likely picked up her fresh tan at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where she dazzled on the red carpet alongside Bella Hadid and a slew of other celebs at the screening for Ismael Ghost on Wednesday.

And it looks like she’s already missing her time in the French Riviera. A day after the glitzy premiere, Ratajkowski took to social media again sharing a cleavage-bearing glam shot with the caption, “Cannes FOMO.”

Cannes fomo A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 24, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

There’s no doubt that the model likes flaunting her fit figure, but her body confidence isn’t always well received. Back in March, Ratajkowski explained why she refuses to be bothered by the haters.

“The main criticism that I get is, ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’” she dished to InStyle magazine. “Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it — it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

