Brad Pitt Breaks His Silence Over Angelina Jolie's Abuse Claims in Legal Battle

Brad Pitt has responded publicly to Angelina Jolie's latest court filing, in which she accuses her ex-husband of physical and emotional abuse during their marriage. In a statement from the Oscar winner's lawyer, Anne Kiley, Pitt denied all of the allegations against him, calling it a "personal attack" and "misrepresentation."

"Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one – unlike the other side – but he's not going to own anything he didn't do," Kiley told the Associated Press in a statement Thursday. "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation." The attorney continued, "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

Pitt's legal team spoke out after Jolie filed documents in court Tuesday in relation to the former couple's ongoing legal battle over the French winery they shared before their divorce. The Maleficent actress pointed in this filing to a September 2016 flight she and Pitt took with their children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 – before she filed for divorce within the month, ending their relationship of nearly a decade.

"Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of 8 and 15," the Unbroken directed alleges in the court documents. "After that flight, for her family's well-being, Jolie decided to file for divorce." In the filing, Jolie claims the Bullet Train actor "poured beer on Jolie" and "poured beer and red wine on the children."

Jolie continued that she allowed Pitt an opportunity to purchase her share of the French winery after their split, but claims her ex would only agree to her offer if she signed an NDA "that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children." When the Girl, Interrupted actress refused to sign the agreement, Pitt allegedly "walked away from the deal."

Back in 2016, Pitt was investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services following news of an altercation on the flight in question. The agency cleared Pitt after a two-month investigation. The FBI also inquired into the flight due to the international aspect of the incident, but the bureau closed its investigation in November 2016 without filing charges.