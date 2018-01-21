Emily Ratajkowski ‘Livin Cool’ in New Swimwear Shots

🍑 A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Jan 19, 2018 at 9:41pm PST

Emily Ratajkowski posted a pair of stunning photos on Instagram this weekend, proving that wherever she is, the summer is never-ending.

Ratajkowski first posted a photo on her swimwear line’s Instargam Friday. The post shows her wearing a revealing one-piece swimsuit, with her back to the camera. The only thing in the caption for the photo was a peach emoji.

🍃 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 19, 2018 at 4:38am PST

The 26-year-old supermodel turned to her own Instagram page to post a photo of herself wearing the bottoms from a swimsuit and white T-shirt that reads “Livin Cool.” The only thing she put in the caption was a Leaf Fluttering in Wind emoji.

Both photos helped promote a brand. Ratjakowski has her own swimwear line, Inamorata. “Livin Cool” is also a brand, founded by Italian photographer Emanuele D’Angelo.

Ratajkowski has over 16.4 million Instagram followers, who get to see her post revealing bikini photos almost on a daily basis. She also shares videos, including one taken by her mother, Kathleen Balgley, in December.

Critics have questioned her dedication to feminism, especially after she posed for Love Magazine’s Love Advent calendar by writhing around on a bed of spaghetti while only wearing a scarf and lingerie.

“Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement,” Ratjakowski tweeted on Dec. 6. “But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks.”

Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I️ can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) December 7, 2017

“I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice,” Ratjakowski told Love Magazine. “Do you think viewers will understand that, given the current wider conversation about the sexual objectification of women? why or why not? What are the risks? This is something I’ve battled with personally and publicly.”

